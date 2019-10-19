California’s unemployment rate dropped slightly to 4% in September while San Mateo County’s rate dropped from the 2.1% unemployment rate logged in August to 1.7% in September, according to data released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.
The county held onto the lowest unemployment rate in the state, with San Francisco and Marin counties close behind, logging 1.8% unemployment and 1.9% unemployment in September, respectively. Santa Clara County’s unemployment rate was 2.1% in September, according to the EDD.
The state Employment Development Department said Friday that employers added 21,300 nonfarm payroll jobs last month. California has now gained a total of 3,348,900 jobs since the economic expansion began in February of 2010, accounting for more than 15% of the nation’s job gains over the expansion, according to the EDD.
