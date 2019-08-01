Stanford Health Care is proposing to build a nine-story medical office building and accompanying parking structure adjacent to its outpatient clinics along Highway 101 in Redwood City.
The proposal is part of the second phase of the Stanford in Redwood City Precise Plan, approved by the City Council in 2013, so city staff will not be reviewing it for entitlements, merely for conformance to the plan.
Located at 500 Broadway, the proposed medical building spans 227,000 square feet and the specifics of the care offerings will be determined later this year or early 2020, said Jon Cowan, director of local government and community relations.
“Stanford Health Care’s regional network is focused on extending options and serving patients closer to where they live and work,” Cowan said. “The new facility will operate in concert with the existing Stanford Medicine Outpatient Center and clinical space to create a cohesive medial campus within the parameters established by the precise plan.”
The proposal includes a total of 1,107 parking spaces on site, some within the building and most in a two-level parking standalone parking structure with an additional level of underground parking. The self- and valet-parking will be reserved for patients, visitors and employees.
Cowan said the development will include outdoor open space that’s more than 5% of the total floor space, an oval entrance loop for easy drop-offs and pickups, garden space for patients and staff as well as easy bike access, storage and shower areas to support bike commuters.
There will also be a service yard on site with a loading dock, trash compacters and electrical equipment.
Existing buildings at 500 Broadway, which is currently home to Stanford University Press, and 510 Broadway will be demolished as part of the project.
The Stanford in Redwood City Precise Plan allows for 1.5 million square feet of development, including 228,000 square feet of medical and clinical space. Stanford Medicine Outpatient Center opened in 2009 and offers more than 50 speciality and subspecialties, including dermatology, digestive health, orthopedics and sports medicine, cancer screenings and pelvic health, Cowan said.
In March, Stanford University celebrated the ribbon cutting of four office buildings and a child care facility across Broadway from the outpatient center. Those buildings have 2,700 employees and are the first phase of construction of the university’s satellite campus.
