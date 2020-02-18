Comedian Jesús Fuentes, better known by his stage name Jesús U. BettaWork, is the man behind The You Betta Work Comedy ¡Fiesta! Stand Up Comedy Extravaganza, a monthly standup show featuring local comedians which takes place at the San Mateo County Pride Center.
Fuentes, 38, found standup comedy when he was 26, and it has since become an integral part of his life.
“I don’t know if there’s any choice,” he said when asked what he would be if he weren’t a comedian. “I am a firm believer in [the idea] that one does not choose standup comedy ... standup comedy chooses them.”
Born and raised in San Mateo, Fuentes now lives in Redwood City. By day he is a receptionist from 9-5, and by night he is comedian regaling audiences with his sprightly and flamboyant personality. He earned his stage name by often uttering his catch phrase, “you better work” — a term which traces its origins to the black LGBTQ+ community — during his routines.
But being on stage is nothing new for Fuentes. From an early age, he exhibited a propensity toward comedy and started off in the performing arts. Fuentes began taking Mexican Folklorico classes at 14, and has sustained a love for dance ever since. And just before he steered himself into the world of comedy, he was involved in acting.
“That was the biggest joke of all!” he said laughing.
Little did he know, at the time, there would be many more jokes to come.
In 2009, Fuentes made his first attempt at standup at the now-defunct BrainWash Cafe & Laundromat in San Francisco. A one-time San Francisco institution, it had seen many comedians pass through its doors before it shuttered permanently several years ago.
“Ali Wong got her start at the BrainWash,” Fuentes noted. “That was just the stop.”
This first experience, however, left him with mixed feelings and he temporarily quit the idea of doing standup.
It wasn’t until several years later in 2012 when Jesús returned with new material for the San Francisco Queer Open Mic that he realized this was something he wanted to pursue. “2012 was the start-start,” he explained.
Before long Jesús began honing his craft and signing up for more open mics in the city. But where does he get his material?
“Well I get my polyester from Jo-Ann Fabrics,” he quipped. Assuming a serious face again, he told me his work derives mainly from personal experiences. “I’m really attracted to little details that the average person would overlook and not see any humor in.”
Among the comedians he admires he listed Phyllis Diller, LaWanda Page, Rodney Dangerfield, Margaret Cho and Laura Hayes. While he is open to different kinds of comedy, he likes performers with energy and material that will solicit genuine laughs, not just evoke shock.
The idea of creating an LGBTQ+ comedy showcase eventually dawned on Fuentes. The You Betta Work Comedy iFiesta! lived through several iterations from its beginnings at the BrainWash, to the Dragon Theatre in Redwood City, and Qube Bar & Grill in San Mateo, until eventually finding its true home at the San Mateo County Pride Center.
“It’s been a great, great experience,” Fuentes said about the event. He acts as both the talent booker and the host. “I’m highly motivated to do my part and bring comedy to an organization that promotes acceptance for all and provides a safe space for those that need it.”
The show typically features four comics with an allotted eight-15 minute set. Although it is an LGBTQ-focused lineup, all performers are welcomed. And if you’re looking for an encouraging venue to try out your own material, the event now welcomes aspiring beginners as well.
Kira Willows, who has attended nearly every show since the event’s inception, said, “every time I come in there is somebody new who makes me laugh ... . I always have a really good time.”
While it is essentially a free show, Fuentes points out that that doesn’t mean there aren’t quality performers. Comics from around the Bay Area have come to perform here: from Rooster T. Feathers in Sunnyvale, Punch Line in San Francisco, Tommy T’s in Pleasanton, and from SF Sketchfest. The event is pay-what-you-can and no one is turned away at the door. A portion of the proceeds goes to support the center, while the rest of the money goes to supporting the comics.
“I’ve met some great people,” Fuentes said. “I’ve had a lot of fun.”
You can experience “The You Betta Work Comedy ¡Fiesta!” for yourself every third Friday of the month from 7:30 p.m.- 9 p.m. at the San Mateo County Pride Center (sanmateopride.org), 1021 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo.
