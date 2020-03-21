A man was arrested Thursday for allegedly attacking two people with a knife in a culvert below downtown San Mateo, according to police.
Hermelindo Agustin Lucas, 37, of San Mateo was booked at San Mateo County Jail for two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.
Police were called to the Caltrain parking lot at 385 First Ave. at 10:08 p.m. that day on a report of a stabbing inside the culvert known as “Darcy’s Tunnel.”
Upon their arrival, police located a victim who had been stabbed in the hand and rendered aid. They learned the incident was isolated and that the targeted attack was between people who knew each other, according to a press release.
Officers were able to locate the suspect and safely arrest him as he walked home just blocks away. During the arrest, the located the knife used in the stabbing. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of the wound.
“At this time, City Public Works and San Mateo Police Department’s Downtown Unit have collaboratively partnered with North B Street merchants and St. Vincent de Paul in an effort to address the homeless issue, loitering and criminal activity plaguing Darcy’s Tunnel,” according to the release.
“We are looking to mitigate any further issues and implement long-term solutions.”
