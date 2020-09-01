Despite the chief official’s public apology and call for more unity between educators and administrators, Sequoia Union High School District teachers still want Superintendent Mary Streshly fired.
A message released to the school community last week by Streshly fanned the flames of discontentment from teachers who previously claimed the top administrator was a poor communicator.
Union President Edith Salvatore said the video shared with parents detailing plans to bring some students back to campus amid the pandemic illustrated Streshly’s inability to lead the district.
“She doesn’t recognize it is her actions, not her words,” said Salvatore, who has spearheaded the charge for Streshly’s ouster.
In a two-minute video addressing parents, Streshly announced plans to offer special education programs, mental health services and internet connectivity at campuses to students who need support during the pandemic.
But Salvatore noted those programs would run by teachers and union members who had not been consulted by Streshly prior to learning that they would be expected to return to school. Educators have steadfastly opposed teaching in-person classes during the pandemic, and teaching terms for the unique school year have been collectively bargained.
Acknowledging the perspective of teachers, Streshly largely stood behind the perspective shared in the video.
“I do feel it is critical that we continue to identify more pathways to help our students and their families,” she said in an email. “When I hear special needs parents are concerned about their children not receiving adequate support, or when I hear parents voice the pressure and stress of balancing their employment and implementing distance learning, I cannot ignore those facts.”
The most recent fracture in the relationship forms weeks after teachers casted a vote of no confidence in the superintendent and administrators authored a letter to the school board also calling for her to be replaced.
Trustees have declined to comment on the issue, citing a policy preventing them from discussing personnel matters publicly. But the board has hired former county superintendent Anne Campbell to investigate the issue further.
For her part, Salvatore said she has mixed feelings over the consultant’s hiring.
“It’s frustrating to me and my members that the board needs somebody else to certify what 350 teachers and counselors and 22 administrators have told them,” she said. “But on the other hand, it means at least they are not dismissing the concerns.”
The union’s frustration forms around Streshly’s leadership, which teachers claim has been proven inadequate by her response the pandemic. But dissatisfaction with her communication methods span to a time before the outbreak, said Salvatore.
“These are things that have been happening for years,” said Salvatore.
In the wake of teachers and administrators aligning against her, Streshly issued a public apology last month, with hopes of mending fences and moving the school community forward together.
But Salvatore said the apology missed its mark with teachers, who were not persuaded from their position that she should be fired.
“Her response, it hit all the basic hollow notes of ‘we are working hard’ and ‘we believe in you’ without saying anything specific,” she said.
Much of Streshly’s apology focused on a board meeting earlier in the summer, when parents dissatisfied with the district’s reopening plans channeled their frustration toward teachers.
Claiming she felt at the time that school community members needed an unobstructed venue to voice their opinion, Streshly recognized that teachers believed the moment required stronger leadership.
Salvatore though said that narrow message only highlighted Streshly’s misunderstanding of her colleagues’ frustration — bringing underlying issues to the surface, which were again amplified by the most recent video.
“I’m not sure if … she doesn’t recognize that she needs to build understanding among her team before she takes something out to the community,” said Salvatore.
Streshly, meanwhile, said she understands that these are challenging times for everyone in the school district, and she expressed confidence all sides can pull together for the best interest of students.
“Without putting anyone’s health at risk, and in conversations with district leadership team members, I am simply working to further support the community we serve,” she said.
