Four women stole $250 in merchandise from the Spirit Halloween store at 959 El Camino Real in Millbrae Monday afternoon, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 1:56 p.m., four women came into the store, took the merchandise and pushed someone while committing the heinous deed. They had a small dog, perhaps a pug, and fled south on El Camino Real in a while Infiniti sedan, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
They were described as: Hispanic, in her 20s, with lime green tennis shoes; Black, with a pink sweater, purple sweats and gray Crocs; Black, with a black top, multicolored shorts and white and green tennis shoes; and Black with unknown clothing.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office anonymous tip line at (800) 547-2700.
