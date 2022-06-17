Following a series of high profile mass shootings, U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier took to a town hall to rally community action against gun violence and to discuss potential reform efforts in partnership with prevention experts in medial and education settings.
“We all have to do whatever we can in our own sphere of influence to attack this issue,” county Superintendent Nancy Magee said during the town hall Wednesday.
Magee and Speier, D-San Mateo, were joined by Dr. Garen Wintemute, a professor of emergency medicine and the director of the Violence Prevention Research Program at the University of California, Davis, specializing in the prevention of firearm violence.
The prevalence of gun violence in the United States is on the rise, Speier said, noting firearms have now become the number one cause of death for children, surpassing car accidents. About 45,000 Americans die from gun violence a year, Speier argued “gun violence is not normal,” after noting about 2,400 people in the European Union face the same fate annually.
Americans are not a “uniquely violent people,” Wintemute said. Compared to other wealthy industrial nations, he said the U.S. presents similar rates of assault and other forms of violence. Instead, he argued that broad access to military grade weapons like AK-47s and AR-15s has increased the likelihood of fatality after a violent incident.
“They’re military weapons that have been redesigned and migrated to the civilian market and none of this should be a surprise when they’re used for the purpose for which they’re designed,” Wintemute said. “The difference is not who we are. It’s that we have unique access to a technology that changes the outcome.”
Regulations on assault weapons have been proven to reduce gun violence, Wintemute said, pointing to actions taken by California, which he called “democracy’s leading lab on the issue.” Before instituting an assault weapons ban, Wintemute said the state had the highest firearm fatality rate than any other state in the nation but by 2020 California’s rate fell 64% below all others.
The state also has a 10-day wait period before a firearm can be transferred to a purchaser, including in private party actions and at gun shows. Gov. Gavin Newsom and other state legislators have committed to continuing a push to regulate firearms by vowing to expedite legislation aimed at reducing gun violence.
At the federal level, elected officials are working on a bill that would require extensive background checks on people between the ages of 17 and 21 who are looking to purchase a firearm and to increase mental health dollars as an incentive for states to implement red flag laws but Speier argued more should be done.
“They’re all important steps but they’re only first steps,” Speier said.
Speaking from experience
Both Magee and Speier have had personal experiences with gun violence. Magee was present during a shooting at Santana High School in 2001 that resulted in the death of two students and the wounding of 13 others.
And Speier was one of several people gunned down on an airstrip as she, Congressman Leo Ryan, for whom she was an aide, and a crew of delegates and media personnel prepared to leave the Rev. Jim Jones’ People Temple compound in Jonestown, Guyana. Speier survived the ambush while Ryan and four others died. Another 918 men, women and children were killed back at the commune.
Acts of gun violence have persisted since both incidents, including on school campuses. Most recently, 19 students and two teachers were killed during a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. That shooting followed another at a Buffalo, New York, grocery store where 10 Black shoppers were killed and a Southern California shooting at a Taiwanese Presbyterian church that left one person dead and five injured.
“What happened in Uvalde is unforgivable and although I’m retiring from Congress this year I’m not retiring from my commitment to gun violence prevention and I will continue to use my voice, as I’m sure all of you will,” said Speier who called gun violence, “one of the most acute and deadly health crises of our time.”
Given California’s pro-gun reform leanings, Speier encouraged the public to reach out to friends and loved ones in other parts of the state about their concerns for gun violence and to vote against politicians who disparage gun reform.
She also slammed the National Rifle Association for leading what she called effective misinformation campaigns around firearm legislation that she said has caused gun owners to perceive any change to firearm legislation as a threat to completely restrict access to guns.
Efforts to implement firearm insurance programs, universal background checks and an increase on the legal age to purchase a firearm to 21 years old have failed to gain traction and a national ban on assault rifles expired in 2004.
And while happy with calls to increase support for mental health services, Wintemute pushed back on arguments that legal and political action should be focused solely on addressing mental health issues, asserting that mental illness plays less than a 5% role in interpersonal violence.
“I’m all for it but not as the solution to interpersonal violence and specifically, improved access to mental health care is not the solution to mass shootings,” Wintemute said.
School safety
Bolstering social and emotional learning on school campuses is a “step in the right direction,” Magee said. But to adequately address student threats, district administrators and other local agencies serving students and their safety need to have strong relationships.
In San Mateo County, that’s achieved through the Big Five protocol, a series of trauma informed common safety measures adopted by all county school districts and law enforcement agencies. The plan was drafted by the county’s Coalition for Safe Schools and Communities after 26 students at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012.
“You have to take a multi-pronged approach when you do a school safety [plan]. It’s not any one thing that will make your school safer so it all has to begin with that positive school climate,” Magee said, asserting that the Big Five model can be easily adopted by districts everywhere at a fairly low cost.
One of San Mateo County’s 23 public school districts was put to the test this week when a San Mateo-Foster City School District student reported a potential school shooting threat to the police after observing a classmate from Borel Middle School looking up pictures of weapons and a list of student names.
The report came in on Saturday and by Sunday the San Mateo Police Department was able to inform district officials that the threat was not credible given that the unnamed students did not have access to firearms. Still, when students returned to campus Monday, the district had deployed five administrators to help with an internal investigation in which they learned students had been aware of their peer researching and discussing mass shootings for months.
The joint response was quick and robust — providing students with additional mental health support if needed while also maintaining a level of police presence through the end of the school year on Wednesday — but the distinct plan to implement additional tools to encourage students to speak up if they see something of concern including in-class lessons and an anonymous online report system.
The additional measures aim to encourage Wintemute’s strongest message, if you see something, say something.
“We know that most mass shooters and almost all school shooters, the people who actually commit the crime, make their intention known in advance,” Wintemute said. “There is an opportunity to intervene.”
