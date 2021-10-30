U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-San Mateo, will open a weeklong exhibit, “In America: Remember” to reflect on the San Mateo County residents who died from COVID-19.
The opening will be noon Sunday, Nov. 7, in Leo J. Ryan Park in Foster City. The exhibit is inspired by an installation of more than 690,000 white flags artist Suzanne Firstenberg placed on 20 acres on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. in September.
“Visiting the exhibit in D.C. was deeply moving and I want to bring that impact home to my district,” Speier said in a press release. “Suzanne Firstenberg succeeded in illustrating the enormity of the pandemic tragedy. I believe that displaying the white flags in every county in America could help us heal and come together. It is also a way to remember the lives of people who we have lost locally.”
Speier will be joined in remarks by Foster City Mayor Sanjay Gehani, Dr. Grace Firtch of Kaiser Permanente and Pastor Paul Bains of WeHOPE. Singer Liz Buljan and bagpiper Fred Payne will provide music for the event, according to the release.
According to the San Mateo County Health department, there have been 623 COVID deaths and 52,723 cases in the county as of Oct. 27. The vaccination rate is more than 90%, one of the hig
