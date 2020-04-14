A teen has been charged with multiple felonies for driving 109 mph on Interstate 280 in a stolen car before crashing head on into another motorist during a police chase last Thursday, District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said.
David Blackwell, 19, of San Jose, was charged with three felonies in the incident that occurred near the intersection of State Route 92 and Highway 35 and resulted in injuries, but no deaths, Wagstaffe said.
Blackwell and three juvenile girls he was traveling with at the time were uninjured, but a middle-aged woman in the vehicle that Blackwell crashed into is suffering from a fractured wrist, bruised ribs and neck pain, Wagstaffe said.
Blackwell was caught speeding and rapidly changing lanes by California Highway Patrol while traveling northbound on Interstate 280, Wagstaffe said. He was driving a 2015 Audi Q7 he stole in Los Gatos by using a pry tool to jam into the ignition, Wagstaffe added.
The girls in the car Blackwell was driving said they repeatedly asked Blackwell to let them out of the car, but he wouldn’t let them, Wagstaffe said, adding that before the collision occurred, the group was driving to the beach, which has been closed for weeks because of social distancing restrictions.
Blackwell is in custody on $50,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 24.
