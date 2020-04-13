Disrupted routines and strained relationships are hardships faced by those in the county’s special education community coping with unique arrangements needed to stem the spread of COVID-19.
Anjanette Pelletier, associate superintendent of special education for the county Office of Education, said the greatest hurdle for educators is virtually accommodating a sensitive population with specific needs.
Without the luxury of issuing online assignments for an entire class, Pelletier said those in the special education community are working tirelessly to craft unique lessons and programs supporting individuals.
The sudden inability to meet with students and parents following the stay-at-home order compounded the challenge, said Pelletier, who noted there is no model for this unprecedented response.
“We are literally building this plane as we are trying to fly,” said Pelletier.
The county program supports school districts across the Peninsula as a central hub of information sharing where best practices can be collected and communicated to educators and families.
But Pelletier said the county is challenged to fill its role, since the nature of special education is to develop a different plan for each student on a continuum of ability. That difficulty is only amplified when considering the varying capacity of families to access the technology needed to make online learning possible.
“My heart is sick with the challenge of equity,” said Pelletier, nodding to the wide digital divide that exists among communities in San Mateo County.
County and local district officials committed to helping families collect the devices and programs required to get online, said Pelletier, but that is only the first step in a long journey to helping students learn.
Disrupted routines
Carolyn Schwartzbord, director of special education for the San Mateo Union High School District, said altering the daily regiment of students in special education programs can be especially difficult.
Many students benefit from regularly attending classes and working directly with teachers and assistants. With such arrangements impossible due to the threat of transmitting coronavirus, Schwartzbord detailed the frustrations for educators and students alike.
“I think one of the most important pieces for students with disabilities is that their relationship with their special education teacher or speech therapist. And one of the things that happens with distance learning is that relationship can be disrupted,” she said.
To fill the void, she said educators have worked hard to establish daily schedules for students forced suddenly to work from home. But serving a student population with varying levels of ability to communicate can lead to complications, said Schwartzbord.
Video conferencing with teachers can work for some, said Schwartzbord, but others who rely more heavily on physical or verbal cues to communicate will struggle in a digital learning environment.
There is also a social toll to be considered, as many students benefit from gathering at school with classmates, assistants and familiar faces.
Families carry a greater burden too, she said, noting parents and siblings managing their own set of obligations are expected to fill the void left by the absence of on-site professionals.
“It’s really a struggle,” said Pelletier, sharing Schwartzbord’s perspective regarding the sacrifices needed to make the best of an unfavorable arrangement.
Family support
Marla Silversmith, an assistant superintendent with the Burlingame Elementary School District, said collaboration with parents has been an essential component to improving remote special education.
Frequent conferences between parents, teachers and education specialists keep lines of communication open and all sides engaged when issues are encountered, she said.
“I’m really thankful for our parents,” she aid. “When something is not working, they will ask for support.”
The consistent feedback has yielded improvements big and small, said Silversmith, ranging from helping students with physical limitations improve their exercises to overcoming difficulties logging into online learning platforms. For example, Silversmith said when students struggled to access the district’s virtual learning hub, a QR code system was established for scanning to ease the login process.
Silversmith balanced her perspective though by noting district officials have been focused so far on managing the first few weeks since the campus shutdown was ordered — and that a final, longer stretch still looms.
Pelletier agreed, while recognizing the hurt felt by educators struggling to meet the changing needs of their students.
“It’s really painful, what we can’t do or don’t know how to do yet,” she said. “It is rough.”
For her part, Schwartzbord admires the shared efforts by teachers and parents to help students. But she acknowledged the upended system could have lasting repercussions on student achievement.
“Students who have regressed, they are going to need some compensatory services to make up for the regression,” she said.
How those issues will be addressed has yet to be determined, said Schwartzbord, who added the immediate priority for education officials, teachers, parents and students is surviving through a trying time.
“People are working really hard to support our kids,” she said.
To that end, she expressed confidence the school community will continue to collaborate with hopes of developing new skills that ultimately give way to improved learning.
“We are always looking at new and innovative ways to engage our students in these very uncertain times,” she said.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 105
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.