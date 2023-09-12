Earth to Table is hosting a benefit concert to raise money for California farmworkers who have faced various hardships from the Half Moon Bay mass shooting to severe weather throughout California.
The concert is 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the Guild Theatre, 949 El Camino Real in Menlo Park. The event will feature a variety of musicians: MALO, Juan Escovedo All-Stars, The Bernal Beat, The Just Project and All Nighter featuring Ricky Watters.
The farmworkers’ ongoing struggles were brought to light after the horrific Jan. 23 mass shooting that left seven people dead at two mushroom farms, exposing deplorable living conditions, food insecurity, economic hardships and the need for health care for farmworkers and their families.
Heavy rain from the winter storms left farms flooded across California destroying crops that impacted the hardworking people leaving many out of work.
The benefit concert will feature speakers including Dr. Belinda Hernandez Arriaga, Founder and Executive Director of Ayudando Latinos a Soñar; Abel Sanchez, filmmaker and songwriter “A song for Cesar,” and Dolores Huerta, civil rights leader, advocate for farmworkers and Puente de la Costa Sur.
