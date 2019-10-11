A South San Francisco woman was arrested Monday afternoon for stabbing a man in the upper shoulder and neck area, killing him on Monday afternoon at a residence on the 1700 block of El Camino Real.
The woman, Victoria Soledad Garcia, 30, was booked into the San Mateo County Jail for murder, according to police.
At about 3:22 p.m., South San Francisco police and firefighters responded to the address at the Treasure Island RV Park on reports of an unconscious man bleeding from an unknown injury. Paramedics performed live-saving measures but the man had already died. Police determined the man, 35, was stabbed as a result of a domestic violence incident with his live-in girlfriend, according to police.
Garcia reportedly struck the man with a large kitchen knife in front of her two daughters, aged 7 and 12. She was charged Thursday, Oct. 10, with murder and a private defender was appointed. She is scheduled to enter a plea Oct. 18, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
The San Mateo County Coroner’s Office could not provide the man’s identity.
The investigation is continuing and anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the South San Francisco Police Department at (650) 877-8900, the anonymous TIP line at (650) 952-2244 or via email at tips@ssf.net.
