While plotting the evolution of South San Francisco over the coming decades through an update to the city’s master planning document, officials focused on four key regions of potential growth.
The South San Francisco Planning Commission discussed the details of the proposed general plan update, which will establish the city’s development policies, during a meeting Thursday, July 16.
Much of the dialogue centered on the region east of Highway 101, downtown, along El Camino and Lindenville, near the city’s southern border, as key areas where new jobs and homes could be built in the coming years.
For his part, Senior Planner Billy Gross emphasized the importance of the update in setting the city’s direction as South San Francisco navigates future opportunities and challenges.
“This asks some really big, significant questions that could impact South San Francisco for decades,” said Gross.
No decision was made at the meeting, as officials are still in the formative stages of crafting the proposed plan update. At this phase in the process, residents are encouraged to offer input on elements of the initiative, which will be continuously refined over the coming months.
To capture feedback, the city launched a website where specifics can be examined by community members, who are also encouraged to take a survey gauging their perspectives.
“The community is key,” said Commission Vice Chair Sam Shihadeh, who emphasized the importance of gathering opinions from residents when considering land use strategies.
As officials craft that policy, a key challenge will be balancing the economic pressure to expand the city’s booming biotech industry against the need to build enough homes to meet the demand to live locally.
According to regional planning estimations, South San Francisco could be expected to build between 11,000 and 22,000 new housing units by 2040, which is as far out as the new general plan aims.
To accomplish such a goal, officials are eyeing a variety of alternatives in four key districts which could intensify land development policies and ultimately make progress in closing the city’s jobs and housing imbalance — a central force driving cost of living.
As it stands, there are about 2.6 jobs available for every housing unit in South San Francisco, according to a report. Depending on the rate of development endorsed by officials through the general plan, that ratio could grow to 2.9 or shrink to 2.3.
Which direction the scale slides will rely on the adopted housing and commercial growth rates that range from conservative to moderate to aggressive.
As officials and residents weigh their preferred alternative, they must drill down on the four identified regions to determine where the new homes and jobs could be located.
A consultant hired to help the city navigate the update raised the question of allowing residential growth east of Highway 101 and into Lindenville, areas currently reserved for commercial development.
Officials traditionally have been reticent to allow homes in certain commercial zones, specifically the area adjacent to the biotech sector, citing inadequate infrastructure to accommodate residents and conflicting interests of the two uses.
But with a new Caltrain station under development which is intended to be a hub for transit-oriented development, discussions are underway envisioning the central site as a catalyst for homes to the south and east.
The train station could also be an asset in further revitalizing the shopping and dining corridor along Grand Avenue, according to the alternatives showing an opportunity for more mixed-use development downtown.
As it relates to El Camino Real, most of the proposed alternatives call for preserving the existing uses with some variation of intensity allowed around landmarks such as the BART station or new civic center.
As officials examine these issues, they must also keep an eye to environmental factors such as sea level rise and greenhouse gas emissions and viability of alternative transportation routes, among other issues, according to the plan.
Looking ahead, officials will hold a community discussion regarding the plan Tuesday, July 28, and the Planning Commission and City Council will discuss the issue collectively in August.
Officials are hopeful to select a preferred growth alternative in the fall and are expecting to approve a final general plan update in 2021.
For his part, Gross acknowledged the plan update is still in its early stages of development and looked forward to more in depth conversations over the coming weeks and months.
“It’s a long conversation,” he said.
Visit shapessf.com to find out more about the general plan update and take the survey on land use.
(65) 344-5200 ext. 105
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.