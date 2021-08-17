As of Monday, employees of the South San Francisco Unified School District must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or do weekly testing.
This requirement aligns with state guidance, as Gov. Gavin Newsom announced last week that California K-12 school workers must provide proof of vaccination or undergo weekly testing. The order went into effect last Thursday and schools must comply by Oct. 15.
SSFUSD reopened for fully in-person instruction last Wednesday and Superintendent Shawnterra Moore said that the vaccine and testing requirements will help maintain a safe environment for students and staff.
“The greatest protection against COVID-19 and its associated variants is vaccination,” Moore said in a statement.
SSFUSD will provide free testing to anyone who needs it and the district has partnered with the county to provide drive-thru testing at the South San Francisco High School parking lot.
After testing, employees must share weekly test results with the district’s human resources department.
In addition to the vaccine and testing requirements, all students and adults are required to wear masks at SSFUSD schools and offices.
A PDF of SSFUSD’s reopening plan and health protocols is available online at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1GRoRGRiKF2qpuWx6V5j6EKDNW-FD3pjp/view.
A calendar of free vaccine clinics in San Mateo County is available at https://www.smchealth.org/vaccine-clinic-calendar. A COVID-19 testing schedule is available at https://www.smcgov.org/testing.
