While plotting a return to in-person meetings, South San Francisco school officials agreed the district should continue broadcasting sessions online with hopes of maintaining the enhanced community engagement enjoyed during the pandemic.
The South San Francisco Unified School District Board of Trustees unanimously agreed to preserve online meeting broadcasts Thursday, May 27, as it prepares to begin meeting in person for the first time in more than one year Thursday, June 24.
But while trustees shared a belief that online broadcasts should continue even after school community members are invited back into attendance during meetings, questions lingered over whether remote public comment would be allowed.
Trustee John Baker advocated for remote participation, claiming it lowers the barrier to entry for those who are interested in giving the board their opinion on matters, but don’t have the flexibility to attend meetings.
“It has brought out a lot more democracy, it has brought out a lot more participation from members of the community,” he said.
He measured that perspective though by noting that while he favored keeping remote public comment, the more critical issue he felt was that the board continue broadcasting meetings online so community members can watch from home.
Trustee Pat Murray contended otherwise, suggesting that public comment should only be allowed if a person attends a meeting — once public health conditions allow.
Claiming that some context is lost when a person makes a comment remotely, Murray said she believed it is preferable that a person speaking be before the board so officials have a firmer grasp on their position.
“I think it’s really important when we are trying to understand our community, that we have that nuance,” she said. “That they are there talking to us.”
Board President Daina Lujan suggested she felt similarly, but for different reasons.
After months of running online meetings, Lujan noted that sessions can be difficult to facilitate, particularly those with large groups of people wishing to speak on pivotal issues.
When in person, she said meeting time management is easier because the facilitator has a greater ability to read the room and use their best judgment to assure that sessions don’t run too late into the night.
But online, Lujan said it is tougher to tell how many people are interested in speaking and that lessens her ability to run sessions efficiently.
What’s more, she added that she felt in-person comments have greater resonance than those made virtually.
“There is something to be said to actually being able to make eye contact and hear tone,” she said.
The issue is one that school districts and local governments will need to come to terms with as public health conditions improve, gatherings are allowed again and meetings forced online by the pandemic begin to resume in board rooms and city halls.
Advocates for online meetings and public comment commonly favor relying on technology to broaden access, nodding to an uptick in participation over the past year from community members leveraging the flexibility brought by remote arrangements.
Critics though often note the surge in participation has extended the length of meetings, leading to many sessions running late into the night and raising concerns over the wisdom of making public policy decisions sometimes after midnight.
As it stands, those wishing to participate in South San Francisco school board meetings are invited to email their comments to the board in advance of the meeting, or participate live through remote public comment. Looking ahead, officials expressed interest in continuing to accept the emailed statements, but remote public comment may be eliminated once community members can again attend sessions.
No final decision was made on the issue, and it will come back for further decisions at a later meeting. But Baker said if officials do look to eventually disallow remote public comments, they should consider broadcasting the sessions on YouTube and pivot away from relying on Zoom to save the administrative costs.
Looking toward the June 24 session, board members may start hosting in-person sessions at the district office and then eventually move back to the board room at Baden High School once community members can attend.
Lujan noted though that the board’s decision may ultimately be overshadowed by any orders from Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is expected to give clearer guidance on such issues once the state moves away from its tiered color system in a couple weeks.
In similar business, the board agreed to read a statement at the start of each board meeting that the session was occurring on land originally occupied by indigenous people.
Baker proposed the recognition to signal the board’s commitment to social equity.
“It is a way to formally acknowledge and reflect upon what has essentially been an erasure of indigenous people and the trauma they suffered under colonialism,” he said.
Baker said he has noticed that similar acknowledgement occur at other public meetings across the state and he felt an adoption in South San Francisco would align with a variety of similar initiatives taken on by his school board.
To that end, the board is considering changing the name of Junipero Serra Elementary School because of the missionary’s treatment of Native American people and recently changed the South San Francisco High School mascot to abandon Native American imagery.
The rest of his colleagues favored the proposal, and Superintendent Shawnterra Moore said officials will return with proposed language at the next board meeting for the board to consider official adoption.
Baker said the recognition is the least the board could do to honor the area’s history.
“It’s better than the nothing we do now,” he said.
