Alice Pena Bulos, Roberta Cerri Teglia and Karyl Matsumoto may soon have their names etched in the walls of South San Francisco history. The South San Francisco City Council Naming Committee has recommended renaming the Westborough Recreation Center after Alice Pena Bulos, the Magnolia Center after Roberta Cerri Teglia, and the forthcoming Caltrain Station Plaza after Karyl Matsumoto.
Former mayor Matsumoto worked hard to bring a new Caltrain station/center to South San Francisco, incorporating her vision of a community plaza with art, landscaping and accessibility features. Teglia was born and raised in South San Francisco and was the city’s first female planning commissioner, councilwoman and mayor. She served as mayor four times over the course of her City Council career, spanning from 1978-1995. Bulos was a former college professor in the Philippines, who was a leader of the Filipino community in the North Peninsula area for many years and lived across the street from Westborough Park until she died in October 2016.
“These are women who have provided extraordinary service to the South San Francisco Community,” says South San Francisco Mayor Mark Addiego. “It seems only fitting that the time is now to honor their contributions and service to our community during Women’s History Month.”
This recommendation came during the Feb. 18, 2021, meeting of the Ad-Hoc City Council Naming Committee, where Committee members Addiego and Councilwoman Buenaflor Nicolas provided direction to staff to present these naming requests to the upcoming March 24, 2021, City Council meeting for approval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.