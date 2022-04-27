South San Francisco Unified School District officials are working on reintroducing breakfasts at its school campuses after cutting the service at most sites due to a staffing shortage by opting for a grab-and-go model at nine campuses while continuing its search for nutritional service staff.
Students at nine of the district’s 15 campuses now have access to breakfast items like cereal and table-stable milk, Superintendent Dr. Shawnterra Moore said during an update to the Board of Trustees on Thursday, April 7.
The district has been working on rebuilding its morning meal services since having to pause breakfast offerings at its three middle and high schools early into the start of the fall semester due to short staffing in its Nutritional Services Department.
Board President John Baker said the district has prioritized breakfast services at its Title 1 schools, which are sites with a large percentage of English learners, students from low-income families or who are in foster care.
Campuses where breakfast services have resumed include El Camino and South San Francisco high schools, Alta Loma, Parkway Heights and Westborough middle schools and Los Cerritos, Martin, Spruce and Sunshine Gardens elementary schools. Moore told trustees the district is considering offering grab-and-go breakfasts to students at campuses where morning services have not resumed during lunchtime so they’ll have a meal the next morning.
The pause was disappointing, especially for families who rely on free meals offered through the school, Baker said. Before the pandemic, students had access to hot meals served during a formal breakfast an hour before classes started and a grab-and-go option was available later in the morning for those who missed the morning offerings.
“Some families were depending on [the free meals] and to not be able to offer it felt we were doing a disservice,” Baker said.
And demand has only grown since state legislative changes and funding altered the program so all students can eat breakfast and lunch for free regardless of their financial standing. Funding isn’t SSFUSD’s issue though, Baker noted.
Despite aggressively advertising the open positions, the district has struggled to find employees who are willing and interested in taking on the part-time work and has had to get creative with the staffing they do have, Baker said.
District spokesperson Peter Feng said the district has added more hours to schedules for existing staff, is contracting with a staffing agency and are recruiting interested high school students to work at the central kitchen one day a week.
“The district is trying to bring back the breakfast program, but due to the continuing staff shortage, we have had to stagger the return of breakfast service based on the number of available staff,” district spokesperson Peter Feng said. “Unfortunately, the department is still not fully staffed and does not know when it will be.”
Districts across the county have struggled with recruiting staff across departments including bus drivers, campus supervisors and substitute teachers with officials pointing to the county’s high cost of living and the position’s inconsistent houses as the reason behind the shortage.
Baker said the district intends to ramp up its job advertising this summer in hopes of returning services to all campuses by next school year. Meanwhile, he said he was pleased to see the program beginning to return, noting that about 200 of South San Francisco High School’s 1,200 students took up the opportunity in recent days, which are 200 fewer hungry students.
“It’s hard to learn when you’re hungry. When your stomach is rumbling, you’re not concentrating on math or science lab,” Baker said. “Getting breakfast is one less worry for students and some spare brain power. Hopefully, that helps them achieve better academically as well as take stress off.”
Similarly, Samantha Avila Gomez, the spring semester student trustee, said her fellow classmates from South San Francisco High School are happy a breakfast option is back and said she’s working on spreading the word about work opportunities with the Nutrition Services Department.
“It’s created such a change and students are already so happy to have this program back,” Avila Gomez said. “We are working on promoting it to our students as they can be hired by the program as well and help change the lives of other students.”
