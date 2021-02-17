The South San Francisco Unified School District Board of Trustees named a new president and agreed to appoint a member following the departure of former president Eddie Flores, who joined the South San Francisco City Council.
Trustees unanimously voted to appoint Daina Lujan president of the school board during a meeting Thursday, Feb. 11, when officials also agreed to appoint a new member rather than call an election to find a replacement for Flores.
The decisions come weeks after Flores resigned from his position atop the school board in favor of joining the South San Francisco City Council, to complete the at-large term started by Vice Mayor Mark Nagales amid the city’s transition to a district election system. Nagales is now in a district seat on the council.
School district officials had considered calling an election allowing voters to determine who would complete Flores’ term on the Board of Trustees, but ultimately determined the cost would be too great to justify.
“I don’t think spending a million dollars [for a special election] in a pandemic is really in the best interest of our students or our district,” said board Trustee John Baker in a prepared statement. “So I would agree with the recommendation to go with a provisional appointment.”
The deadline to apply for appointment to the school board is Thursday, March 11. Applications are available on the school district’s website. A first round of interviews is expected to take place the week after the application deadline closes, followed by a second round of finalist interviews. Officials are obligated to find a replacement for Flores within 60 days of his resignation.
