South San Francisco councilmembers probed Pacific Gas and Electric officials this week regarding reliability issues, following a pattern of outages in the city’s Westborough neighborhood and broader concerns as the city plans to increase electricity use in its transition away from natural gas.
“South San Francisco has been hit pretty hard in terms of outages,” Mayor Mark Nagales said during the meeting. “Does the infrastructure need improvement, and if so how do we get there?”
The Westborough neighborhood, which has roughly 10,000 residents, has recently experienced more frequent and longer duration outages compared with the rest of the Peninsula and Bay Area, Nagales said, pointing to several outages throughout last year. The concerns come as strain on the grid is expected to worsen as more residents switch to electric appliances and electric vehicles with at-home chargers.
The city this last year approved requirements for new residential buildings to rely solely on electric power, citing environmental impacts of using natural gas to power items like stoves and heaters. But the council stopped short of extending the rule to commercial buildings amid worry existing infrastructure would be unable to handle the load.
“In the process of community outreach for electrification of our commercial sector we’ve been receiving a lot of concerns,” Councilmember James Coleman said, who questioned how the utility would increase the grid’s capacity and reliability as demand picked up.
According to PG&E representative Bill Chiang, the utility, after studying outages in the city, “did not see any patterns that would indicate a larger reliability issue.”
Chiang emphasized that each outage is often the cause of unique circumstances resulting from various equipment issues.
“It just depends on the entire contextual circumstances, what equipment needs to be replaced, the availability of parts, the availability of crews at that particular time,” he said.
Frank Salguero, a PG&E senior manager, noted issues like trees falling on lines, cars crashing into poles or balloons getting caught in transformers are often out of the company’s control. “Our goal is to provide uninterrupted service, but some things happen in the field that interrupt our ability to do that,” Salguero said.
South San Francisco is among many Bay Area cities to require the electrification of new buildings, rules called “reach codes.” Chiang said as cities establish such rules it is important they communicate with PG&E so the added load can be planned for. He said individual households, if installing an electric car charger, should contact PG&E as well.
Councilmember Eddie Flores raised concern regarding the city’s elderly population, some of whom could rely on electricity for medical equipment and who may live alone. He questioned whether PG&E keeps track of and prioritizes communities with heightened risk during outages.
Salguero said a list of “critical customers’’ are prioritized when restoring power. Those customers include people who rely on electric-powered medical equipment, he said.
In a related issue, councilmembers expressed frustration over PG&E plans to use the Irish Town Greens park to store eight or more shipping container-size water tanks needed to pressure test nearby gas pipelines. The city recently renovated the site in conjunction with PG&E, which owns the lot, as a small green open space after it had sat overgrown and neglected.
“Overall, PG&E really has a haphazard way of approaching things,” Councilmember Mark Addiego said of the plan. “It’s really all about communication, and maybe you’re just too damn big to get out of your own way at this point.”
Chiang said the decision was made by people unfamiliar with the area, and that PG&E would work to identify a new site for the equipment to be stored. A vacant lot across the street had already been identified, he said.
