The Monday morning homicide of a 62-year-old South San Francisco resident in under investigation, according to South San Francisco police.
Police and paramedics responded to a 10 a.m. report of an assault on the 800 block of Airport Boulevard between Linden and Armour avenues that may have left someone unconscious. Upon arrival, police saw the suspect, Vincent Osegueda, 34, of South San Francisco leaving a secluded area nearby.
Police searched the area and found the victim unconscious, partially concealed by shrubbery. Paramedics attempted life-saving measures but the victim was already dead.
South San Francisco police Capt. Scott Campbell said a witness observed the assault, adding that he does not believe a weapon was used. It is unknown if the suspect and victim knew each other.
Osegueda was booked into the San Mateo County Jail for murder. Police are currently investigating the motive behind the homicide.
