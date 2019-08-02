Man’s best friend may be a crook’s worst enemy in South San Francisco, where the police force has a new secret weapon in the search for illegal guns.
Tex, a 2-year-old German shepherd, is a rare breed, holding the esteemed title as San Mateo County’s only law enforcement canine to pass a test proving his abilities to detect guns on duty.
Officer Adam Kerrigan, Tex’s patrol partner and full-time owner, said the canine’s unique capability is paying dividends as he recently tracked down firearms during a suspect search.
“He’s already found a couple guns on duty and that was through search warrants and people on probation or parole,” said Kerrigan, who added Tex nosed out a rifle, shotgun and another gun in the bed of a truck during a recent probation search.
Kerrigan said he helped Tex develop his abilities over about five months of training, during which the dog steadily builds his search sense by sniffing for his ball which is strategically placed near a gun.
As Tex builds his awareness of the weapon’s scent and associates its location with positive reinforcement, Kerrigan said the ball is gradually removed from the training process until he can search for the gun on command, and bark when it is found.
Kerrigan said the regimen is akin to the method for building the detection abilities in dogs able to search for drugs and other illegal substances. The state agency which certifies dogs capable of identifying narcotics issued Tex his gun search license. Tex can also search for missing people and has been trained to help Kerrigan apprehend suspects.
To receive the state’s blessing, Kerrigan said Tex must accurately track down the gun, bark to signal its location and is not allowed to make any mistakes during his test.
Kerrigan said he trains with his partner an average of five hours per week. Tex is one of seven dogs in the South San Francisco Police Department, which has kept canines on the force for nearly 50 years.
As is the case for all other dogs and officers in the department, Tex goes home with Kerrigan when the shift ends.
“He’s my dog,” said Kerrigan. “He comes home with me. He knows me, I know him. He knows what I want, I know what he wants.”
Kerrigan said he has wanted to own and work with a dog since he joined the force, and positioned himself to work alongside a canine officer.
“I had to really show myself and come to trainings and work to get this,” he said.
As the two establish a working relationship, Kerrigan said he and Tex also have had to build an understanding of how to delineate between work on the force and play at home.
And while the relationship endures through professional obligation and personal enjoyment, Kerrigan said he deeply appreciates the ability to bring his dog to work with him each day.
“It’s amazing. It’s always nice to have someone with you in the car, because we don’t have partners. So it’s always nice to have that companion,” he said. “And, who doesn’t love dogs, you know?”
He said Tex has been a member of the force for about one year, and the career could span as long as a decade depending on his health. Technically the dog is the city’s property, but its commonplace for the handlers to purchase their pup upon retirement for $1, said Kerrigan.
“I’ve never met a handler who wouldn’t buy their dog,” he said. “We all love our dogs.”
Kerrigan also acknowledged the connection between Tex’s abilities and a potential usefulness in preventing a tragedy similar to the shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, where the dog could have sensed a weapon in a large crowd.
“I could take him to an open area and tell him to search and he would be able to search a vast area to locate a gun,” he said.
But a more realistic scenario is Tex helping keeping the streets of South City safe, alongside his handler, said Kerrigan.
“We can go out and search and find guns,” he said.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 105
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.