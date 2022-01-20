The city of South San Francisco has chosen Greg Mediati as its new director of the Parks and Recreation Department.
Mediati joined the city in 2010, working his way up to deputy director of the Parks and Recreation Department after working in various roles in each of the department’s four divisions.
Mediati previously served as a Conference Center Facility Manager at the University of California, Davis. He has a Bachelor of Science degree from UC Davis in Environmental Policy and Urban Planning, and is completing a Master of landscape architecture degree. Greg is a certified arborist, and graduate of the California Parks and Recreation Society Maintenance Management School.
“Greg amazes me with how professional and hardworking he is and with his dedication to South San Francisco. The Parks and Recreation Department covers such a wide variety of City services, and I am confident that Greg and his team will continue to serve our residents very well in the future” South San Francisco Mayor Mark Nagales said in a press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.