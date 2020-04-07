A new preliminary hearing date will be set May 21 for a South San Francisco resident who prosecutors say killed a 62-year-old man waiting for a bus to go to work at the San Francisco International Airport.
Vincent Jesus Osegueda, 34, was found Aug. 5, 2019, trying to conceal the victim’s body by covering it with leaves near a chain-link fence at Airport Boulevard and Linden Avenue, prosecutors said.
No motive for the attack is known and the crime appears to be a random act of violence, prosecutors said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.