A 36-year-old South San Francisco man is behind bars on $300,000 bail for allegedly pointing an assault rifle at his employer and attempting to take him into his home on the 2400 block of Galway Place Saturday afternoon, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Charged with kidnapping for robbery with a gun, two counts of robbery, false imprisonment, physical elder abuse and felony possession of a large-capacity magazine related to the Aug. 3 incident, Donnie Ray Rodriguez appeared in court for the first time Monday and the county’s private defender program was appointed to his case, according to prosecutors.
Having been hired as a contract driver for a luxury recreational vehicle rental company in June, Rodriguez allegedly arranged to have the owner of the company meet him at his home to pay him $1,270 in overdue wages. The owner of the company allegedly arrived at Rodriguez’s home at his home at around 2:45 p.m. with another 68-year-old employee in his car, and Rodriguez allegedly came running out of his house wearing camouflage clothing and tactical gloves and carrying an AR-15 rifle, according to prosecutors.
Rodriguez was also allegedly equipped with a Glock pistol and a 30-round magazine, and pointed the rifle at his employer, grabbed him by the arm and ordered him to go into the house. Believing Rodriguez would kill him if he went inside, the man allegedly tried to pull away from Rodriguez and negotiate with him, according to prosecutors.
Rodriguez allegedly patted the man down, found his car keys and discarded them to prevent him from leaving. He then allegedly saw the employee sitting in the car, pointed the rifle at his face and forcibly took his phone before searching the vehicle, according to prosecutors.
While Rodriguez was focusing on the second alleged victim, his employer discreetly called 911 using a headphone device connected to his cellphone. Police arrived on the scene and took him into custody. Neither victim was physically injured and both were unarmed, according to prosecutors.
Rodriguez is next expected to appear in court Aug. 12 for appearance of his attorney and entry of plea, according to prosecutors.
