A South San Francisco man convicted of stabbing his then-girlfriend more than 20 times some 14 years ago and threatening to kill her and her children nearly two years ago was sentenced to 13 years, eight months in state prison Monday, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
After a four-day trial ending Oct. 22, a jury found Wayne Selu, 41, guilty of felony threats and false imprisonment for the January 2018 incidents in which he held a razor to the woman and told her he would kill her and her children. Selu received 1,412 days credit for time served and was ordered not to have contact with the victim for 10 years, according to prosecutors.
In 2005, Selu was sentenced to 11 years in state prison after he was convicted of attempted voluntary manslaughter for stabbing the woman he had been dating more than 20 times. When he was released from prison, the pair allegedly resumed their relationship, and on Jan. 2, 2018, the woman went to an O’Reilly Auto Parts store in South San Francisco to help Selu with his car, which had broken down, according to prosecutors.
While holding a razor and a crowbar in the encounter lasting several hours, Selu allegedly told the woman to walk from his car to her car, which was parked next to his at the auto repair store. He allegedly told her he would kill her and her children and burn her children if she didn’t comply. Though the woman escaped harm, her vehicle was found covered in dents, with two broken windows and a charred interior, according to prosecutors.
Eight days later, Selu was heard yelling at the woman over the phone after he locked himself in the restroom of a San Mateo shoe store. When he finally came out of the restroom after multiple requests, police found he had done significant damage to the business, according to prosecutors.
Given the violent nature of Selu’s threats and the danger to the public he felt Selu presented, District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe was pleased Judge Stephanie Garratt sentenced him to a lengthy prison term.
Selu’s defense attorney Steve Chase felt his client received a fair trial but expressed disappointment the sentence was so lengthy. Acknowledging the victim expressed in a letter fears Selu will one day kill her, Chase noted the damaging effect drugs can have on otherwise creative and intelligent people, adding he has seen methamphetamine trigger mental health conditions.
“When he is clean and sober, he’s the nicest guy, he’s very intelligent,” he said. “When he’s doing meth, he has voices in his head and it drives him crazy and he acts crazy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.