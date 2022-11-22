South San Francisco officials announced the city has launched an automated license plate recognition program with 28 solar-powered cameras installed at key public locations, as a way to aid solving increased property crimes in the hotel corridor.
“The use of this technology has already proven to be a game changer in the fight against crime and a valuable tool for our officers to help solve otherwise difficult-to-solve cases,” Police Chief Scott Campbell said in a press release. “The safety of our residents and visitors is paramount and the investment in this program shows how committed we are to keeping South San Francisco a safe place.”
The cameras are built by Flock Safety, a public safety technology company that helps neighborhoods, communities and law enforcement work together to fight crime. Flock Safety ALPR cameras help law enforcement investigate crime by providing objective evidence — license plates and vehicle characteristics, according to the city.
The South San Francisco Police Department will maintain an updated policy around usage of the ALPR system. Each search requires a justification, and the data is never sold or shared with third parties. The cameras will be used to solve and reduce property and violent crime and are not intended for minor traffic or parking violations, according to the city.
Flock Safety cameras are in use in more than 2,000 cities across 40 states, and the company works with thousands of law enforcement agencies. Law enforcement have reported crime reductions of up to 70% when deploying Flock Safety in their communities, according to the city.
