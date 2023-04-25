Cleaning the streets in South City will mean cleaner air after the Public Works Department purchased and deployed two electric street sweepers.
The electric vehicles will reduce city emissions by 50.9 metric tons annually and will save the city approximately $42,000 in maintenance and fuel costs, according to the city.
The move is part of the city’s goal to transition its fleet of vehicles from gas powered to alternative-fueled.
“It’s imperative that we move in this direction and do everything we can to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” Mayor Flor Nicolas said in a press release.
The benefits of the EV street sweepers will be easy on residents’ ears, because the new vehicles are 16-decibels quieter than the diesel powered sweepers.
