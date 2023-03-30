South San Francisco is one of four municipalities in the nation to be honored with the 2023 Diversity Award from the National League of Cities in recognition of the city’s innovative programming promoting inclusive resident involvement and demonstrating cultural diversity.
South City was selected as the winner of the category for cities with populations of 50,001-200,000 for its Cultures United campaign that aims to highlight and pay tribute to all communities and groups of people beyond their designated heritage month.
“I am so proud of our city staff and our community for the way the Cultures United program has expanded and evolved within our community,” South San Francisco Mayor Flor Nicolas said in a press release Wednesday. “Winning this award is recognition that what we are doing as a community to be inclusive to all is a model for other communities to follow.”
More than 50 municipalities across the nation applied for the award. South City placed second in the same category last year for its work forming the Commission on Racial and Social Equity.
