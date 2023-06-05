South San Francisco’s City Council has decided against city fee increases this year for Parks and Recreation programs in its 2023 city master fee updates, with the council citing a need to keep it affordable for community members.
“Parks and Recreation services are meant to improve the quality of life of our residents,” Councilmember Eddie Flores said. “We want a thriving community, a community that goes out and does this and brings families together. These services should be kept affordable and accessible.”
At its May 24 meeting, the council discussed a 3% increase to its Parks and Recreation service fees for its 2023 fee schedule following a 5% increase last year, with Flores uncomfortable with more increases following the pandemic and a need to ensure equity and affordability in programming. He noted the fees would be an extra and potentially prohibitive cost to families who need child care or seniors who take classes, a burden he felt his district could not carry.
“Eight percent over a year and a half, I’m not OK with that,” Flores said.
The city was looking at a fee increase to meet increased costs from staff wages and programs and to ensure the programming is closer to breaking even financially. However, the council acknowledged the city could handle the loss of $100,000 in revenue from the Parks and Recreation increase if it meant the public could benefit.
“We are the type of community that should allow them to still be able to participate,” Councilmember Mark Addiego said.
For a preschool five-day program that operates all day, the costs would have gone from $698 to $719 for a resident. A weeklong half-day program would go from $617 to $636.
“Maybe we need to look to our community partners and see if they could give additional support to our parks and recreation programs so more people can enjoy them if they are cost prohibitive, like Kaiser Permanente,” Councilmember James Coleman said.
Other master fee changes will ensure the city streamlines its building fee schedule and offers a climate surcharge to cover the cost of updating ordinances and plans based on climate policies. The charge will be calculated at .026% of the building permit valuation. The city said the current fees ensure the city recovers about 92% of costs from programming overall. According to a staff report, the recommended fees will increase revenue by more than $1 million.
The council approved the master fee schedule at its May 24 meeting 4-0, with Mayor Buenaflor Nicolas absent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.