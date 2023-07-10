South San Francisco has received $100,000 in county funding to help small businesses hurt by the pandemic, with 20 businesses set to receive $5,000 each.
The City Council approved the acceptance of funds at its June 28 meeting. Ernesto Lucero, the Economic Development manager of South San Francisco, said many small businesses continue to face economic challenges in the post-pandemic environment. Many small businesses still need working capital to pay rent, payroll and operating expenses and face decreased revenue from lost sales.
“Even $5,000 can be significant as many businesses are faced with economic hardships just to keep their doors open,” Lucero said.
The county is allocating a total of $364,000 in federal funding for its business grant program, with the cities of San Bruno and San Mateo also getting $100,000 each for small businesses. San Mateo is using its funds to help food-serving businesses comply with Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility requirements, customer service and business resiliency. Each city has the discretion to use the money how it sees fit to help small businesses.
San Mateo County provided $100,000 in American Rescue Plan Act federal funds to the city to support the pandemic recovery grant program. Each grant recipient in South San Francisco may also get technical assistance training. The South San Francisco Chamber of Commerce has said many small businesses still need help following the pandemic and remains a priority moving forward.
Since the start of the pandemic, Lucero said the city has implemented a small business relief fund to provide $730,000 in small forgivable loans of $10,000 or $15,000 using city funds.
