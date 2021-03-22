Building off concerns raised during the summer’s social justice movement, South San Francisco signaled an interest in establishing an oversight committee designed to audit the local police department.
Members of the Mayor’s Commission on Social and Racial Equity examined potential roles and responsibilities of the proposed advisory committee during a meeting Wednesday, March 17.
With an understanding that the committee’s authority is limited by collective bargaining agreements with the police union, hopes were shared it could be an independent outlet assuring police accountability.
No decision was made at the meeting, but officials said feedback provided would help shape a program proposal that ultimately would require endorsement by the South San Francisco City Council to establish.
Discussions around the idea follow a summer social justice movement in South City where Black and Latino residents as well as others regularly alleged they were victims of inequitable treatment and enforcement by police.
To address those concerns and a bevy of others that were raised nationally in the wake of Minneapolis police killing George Floyd, South San Francisco officials hoped the proposed committee would be a place that concerned residents would feel safe to lodge complaints against law enforcement.
Though the specific responsibilities still being considered, some suggested it might be appropriate for the advisory board to be able to review specific complaints filed against the police department. The committee would not have access to confidential information kept in officer personnel files, nor would it have the authority to discipline police.
But the committee would have an opportunity to potentially make policy recommendations to councilmembers, and also closely be able to track enforcement trends and other specific data about the department.
The committee would be comprised of appointed members and focus solely on matters related to the police department. The mayor’s commission, also formed following the summer’s social justice movement, is designed to address a variety of equity matters including housing, economic opportunity and other issues facing disenfranchised communities.
While considering how the South San Francisco committee should operate, guests from Portland, Oregon and National City shared their experiences with similar programs.
Assuring those who ultimately serve on the committee accurately represent the diversity of the community is paramount, according to the guests. Additionally, they suggested the committee’s meetings be held open to the public, similar to any other advisory board, to assure transparency and build the community’s trust.
Members of similar committees in other cities added that the programs can be effective tools for building and mending relationships between residents and police departments, as ongoing conversations yield a greater understanding of priorities and values.
For his part, Commissioner Norm Faria said he appreciated the insight provided by the members of committees from other cities, adding it would be useful for him to get a sense of how South San Francisco’s version should operate.
“It was very useful to get a perspective on how other cities do it,” he said.
Meanwhile, Commissioner Bobby Vaughn suggested the committee work alongside the chief diversity officer that South San Francisco officials also discussed hiring during a previous equity commission meeting.
“I think the chief diversity officer would have a role to play in getting the advisory board up and running,” he said.
City Manager Mike Futrell lauded the suggestion, calling it an excellent idea, and said it will be considered alongside the variety of recommendations from commission members that ultimately will shape the format and responsibilities of the committee.
