The South San Francisco City Council is considering a ban on research and development uses along the El Camino Real corridor within city limits as well as tightening up language prohibiting certain e-commerce related distribution centers in the area.
The council discussed the matter during its Wednesday meeting, in which councilmembers expressed support for the zoning code amendment.
“We are seeing a superheated R&D marketplace, and some of the ideas we had for potential housing east of 101 have been quickly dashed by R&D projects coming fast and furious,” said Mayor Mark Addiego. “I think it’s very important that the heart of the town, the El Camino Real corridor, really be for South San Franciscans, that really is our economic zone.”
R&D work is a key component of the biotech industry which is still expanding in the area, and the ban would address compatibility concerns as such facilities, sometimes with a “24-hour nature,” move into low-density residential areas, according to a presentation during the City Council’s Wednesday’s meeting.
R&D facilities have traditionally been successful east of Highway 101, and further opportunities exist for R&D uses west of Highway 101 in the Lindenville neighborhood, according to the presentation.
A second component of the proposed amendment would address distribution facilities which have seen enormous growth as online shopping has skyrocketed, particularly during the pandemic.
“Our current zoning ordinance was adopted in 2010, it just didn’t contemplate e-commerce distribution use the way that we are experiencing and using them today,” said Tony Rozzi, the city’s chief planner.
The amendment would update the freight forwarding definition to include a definition for distribution centers, which has not existed. It would also introduce the term “parcel hub” which would capture users like Amazon and UPS. Those uses would be allowed to continue in mixed industrial zones with a conditional use permit, Rozzi said.
During the meeting, councilmembers Eddie Flores and James Coleman expressed concern regarding an already received application for an R&D use project at 180 El Camino Real on the corridor’s southernmost tip within the city.
The SteelWave sponsored project would replace the shuttered Safeway as well as erect three buildings totaling approximately 750,000 square feet for R&D use.
“I’m just concerned on our housing to jobs ratio, if we are going to allow hundreds of hundreds of more jobs into the area where we already have so many jobs — it would lead to much more congestion,” said Coleman.
The project, if approved, would be exempted from the ban per a 180-day grace period, Rozzi said. It also lies outside of the area of most concern and is situated near the San Bruno BART station, he said.
The recommended zoning amendment will require a second reading at a later date before being adopted.
