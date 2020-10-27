South San Francisco’s population could grow by 44,000 residents and the local base of jobs could double over the next 20 years, according to the guiding principles of a master planning update recently endorsed by city officials.
Planning commissioners unanimously voted during a meeting Thursday, Oct. 22, to recommend the South San Francisco City Council adopt revised development standards for downtown, the El Camino Real corridor, the Lindenville neighborhood and areas east of Highway 101.
The policies could result in the city bulging from 64,000 residents to 108,000 people, according to a presentation which also showed the city’s total job count leaping from 57,000 to 104,000 by 2040. The vote sets up a key decision by councilmembers to approve the preferred development alternatives for the general plan update, setting the stage for a pending environmental review and expected adoption of a master development policy next year.
Planning Commissioner Robert Bernardo lauded the vision promoted through the plan, which he believed positions South San Francisco for healthy growth over the coming years.
“I appreciate the balancing act these preferred land use alternatives attempt to do,” he said. “There will always be competing interests in terms of zoning design.”
The main forces driving the divergent interests are opportunities for residential and commercial growth, as acknowledged by officials hoping the new general plan closes the city’s growing imbalance of available jobs and housing.
To that end, the city is currently comprised of 64,000 residents living in 22,000 housing units while South San Francisco offers 57,000 jobs, yielding a ratio of about 2.6 jobs for every housing unit. The current general plan would allow the city’s population to grow to 85,000 residents in 26,000 units with 96,000 jobs, furthering the imbalance to 3.7 jobs per housing unit.
The revised plan allows the population to grow to 108,000 residents and 40,000 units, with 104,000 jobs, preserving the 2.6 jobs to housing balance.
“This plan reflects our city’s exciting evolution,” said Bernardo, who furthered his perspective by urging planners to allow for flexibility to accommodate additional, unexpected changes down the road.
Commissioner Norm Faria agreed in supporting the growth vision, while also calling for the plan to remain malleable.
“You have to have that flexibility because we know how much change has happened in South City in the last 20 years,” he said .”What are we looking for going forward in the next 20 years?”
Additionally, Faria said officials must assure there are adequate amenities to support the expected development.
“We really have to look hard at the infrastructure that is needed to support this kind of growth,” he said. “And I think that is something we should really be dialed in on.”
To that end, Faria said the Bayshore region east of Highway 101 is a critical area for transportation and other capital projects to be focused.
The updated general plan targets a majority of the city’s substantial development in the area east of Highway 101, to support anticipated growth in the biotech sector and also allow for housing development near the Caltrain line.
Residential construction in the region typically reserved for industrial and life sciences businesses marks a new direction for South San Francisco. But officials worked to assure that the housing construction will not impede expansion of the life science industry, or displace existing industrial businesses.
In Lindenville, officials see an opportunity to transition from the industrial businesses in the southeastern section of the city to the burgeoning residential core downtown. Looking ahead, officials are hoping to intensify the residential development and introduce more diverse businesses while keeping space for the current occupants.
For downtown and the El Camino Real corridor, the plan makes space for more dense housing development — continuing a growing trend of building mixed-use projects around public transportation hubs like the Caltrain and BART stations.
Noting additional community outreach will be included as the plan advances through the public planning process, commission Chair Alan Wong expressed his appreciation for the direction the city is headed under the new vision.
“I think this is a good first step,” he said.
