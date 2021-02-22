South San Francisco officials and community members expressed interest in establishing a diversity, equity and inclusion liaison whose work would focus on accountability and assuring that the city’s government operates in a fair and just fashion.
Creating the position was discussed Wednesday, Feb. 17, by the Mayor’s Commission on Social and Racial Equity, formed in the wake of the social justice movement following the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor last year.
With introducing the new role, South San Francisco would follow in the footsteps of Redwood City, which recently hired Briana Evans to serve as its first equity and inclusion officer to craft policies in a fashion respectful of the community’s diversity.
For his part, City Manager Mike Futrell shared his enthusiasm over the opportunity to bring a similar position to South San Francisco.
“I’m excited for this person to join the team,” he said. “It’s needed.”
To help define the responsibilities of the liaison post, commissioners laid out a series of expectations they had which Futrell said would be useful to persuade the South San Francisco City Council that the new job was necessary.
Among those potential responsibilities included data collection analysis — including reports from the South San Francisco Police Department; community outreach; staff bias training; and examination of barriers which could impede adoption of more progressive policies.
Futrell urged commissioners to be thoughtful and specific in proposing job responsibilities, because officials will expect the person ultimately hired to work alongside councilmembers and other administrators in developing key initiatives.
To put a finer point on it, Futrell said he does not believe the position should be formed just for show or that it should be considered window dressing to give a false impression of the city’s government’s responsiveness to concerns raised by community members.
The path to forming the position may not be smooth though, warned Futrell, who acknowledged there are budget limitations that must be considered. To offset those potential constraints though, he suggested perhaps that South San Francisco look to partner with another neighboring city where similar services are wanted.
Looking ahead, Futrell expected that councilmembers will formally discuss creating the position this spring while sharing confidence the creative funding strategies needed to finance it will be identified as well.
In other business, commissioners weighed opportunities to support youth from disenfranchised communities and offer them more training and educational opportunities to engage with their local government.
Such programs include a proposal to establish a teen internship program populated by targeted recruitment intended to fill the void of representation by those from communities of color or marginalized neighborhoods in South San Francisco.
Additionally, commissioners discussed emphasizing input from the city’s Youth Advisory Council, and working with the group to create a speaker series focused on entrepreneurialism and business acumen featuring a diverse array of guests.
Commissioners also agreed that there are more opportunities for collaboration between city officials and South San Francisco Unified School District administrators, especially with regards to ways that youth from disenfranchised communities can be supported.
Discussions also advanced plans to establish a universal child care program in South San Francisco, and commissioners considered opportunities to establish new centers in the Westborough neighborhood of Orange Avenue library where the need for such services is especially dire.
