South San Francisco’s City Hall celebrated its 101st birthday on Saturday, and residents joined city officials with an outdoor concert.
Traffic in the 400 block of Grand Avenue was closed until the festivities ended at 5 p.m.
City Parks & Recreation class members performed traditional Mexican Folklorico and Hawaiian Hula dances, and there were concerts from salsa band Orquestra Borinquen and 80s rock group Tainted Love.
A free vaccination clinic, food trucks, vendors and children’s activities were also provided at the event.
“We really have a unique and beautiful City Hall with so much history to it. In fact, City Hall once was a jail and a Fire Department,” said South San Francisco Mayor Mark Addiego in a press release. “Fast forward 101 years, and this is the central core of our City operations.”
