Mary Prem

Mary Prem
Olga Garcia

Olga Garcia
Sailesh Mehra

Sailesh Mehra

The South San Francisco Chamber of Commerce has named a new executive team to lead the business community out of the pandemic, becoming the first all-minority leadership team in the chamber’s 110-year history.

CEO Mary Prem, President Olga García and Vice President Sailesh Mehra were named by the board to leadership positions in June as they work to represent over 300 chamber members across the city’s business community.

curtis@smdailyjournal.com

(650) 344-5200 ext. 102

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription