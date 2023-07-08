The South San Francisco Chamber of Commerce has named a new executive team to lead the business community out of the pandemic, becoming the first all-minority leadership team in the chamber’s 110-year history.
CEO Mary Prem, President Olga García and Vice President Sailesh Mehra were named by the board to leadership positions in June as they work to represent over 300 chamber members across the city’s business community.
Prem is an immigrant from Fiji who grew up in America and has become passionate about promoting equity, particularly in affordable and fair housing, where she has spent most of her career. She founded and served as the executive director of the Housing Equality Law Project, a nonprofit based in South San Francisco, and worked the director of fair housing and enforcement at Project Sentinel.
“I have an affinity for evening the playing field,” Prem said. “If we can give somebody a helping hand, I think it serves not just them but their families and people around them.”
García has been a manager of CG Moving Company since 2013 and is the first Latina immigrant to be named president. Mehra is of Asian descent and serves on the San Carlos Economic Development Advisory Commission and multiple boards in addition to his two decades as a professional city planner in the Bay Area. The city is going through rapidly changing demographics, with the board committed to diversity and inclusivity to represent the city’s changing landscape.
“The chamber’s extremely proud to not just be led by minorities but very accomplished folks that are looking for the betterment of the city and how we can move forward,” Prem said.
One of Prem’s core drivers in wanting to be on the chamber leadership team was seeing South San Francisco businesses targeted for lawsuits under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Last year, many businesses in the city and other parts of the Bay Area received lawsuits alleging parts of their business access or seating currently violate ADA laws that protect access to public spaces for people with disabilities. Most ADA lawsuit cases end up settling because the business owners often can’t afford to litigate. Dozens of cases were filed in South San Francisco. Prem said the chamber and city are working on figuring out accessibility requirements for small businesses so they can have a checklist to self-audit and protect themselves from lawsuits.
“[For] small businesses, especially in this economy, a lawsuit could put them out of business,” Prem said.
The chamber has several organizational goals for the future, like adding entertainment, music and comedy options to ensure South San Francisco is a destination for people. Other goals include hiring web developers to revamp its website and increasing the digital presence of small businesses, along with addressing the needs of the homeless population downtown as the chamber looks to bring more patrons to the area. Prem also wants to fix transportation gaps for small businesses on the east side of Highway 101 near biotech buildings that are isolated. Prem said more people are dining out and going downtown, but there are still residual effects from the pandemic due to the hybrid work schedule for many workers.
Prem said her first few weeks have been busy as she works to serve small businesses and large biotech firms like the life science firm Genentech, with a goal of bringing more businesses of all sizes to the city. Prem believes collaboration between small businesses and Genentech is important for the success of all, with the chamber asking it to support small businesses through vendor relationships and contracts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.