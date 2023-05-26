Plans for a new indoor soccer facility in South San Francisco at 152 Utah Ave. received positive Planning Commission feedback to help add a community amenity for young people.
“Anything that helps our young people get more physically active and even our adults get more physically active in the community is only going to be a benefit,” Planning Commissioner Sarah Funes-Ozturk said at a May 18 Planning Commission meeting.
The existing 15,000-square-foot building will have a 38-by-92-foot soccer field with a synthetic turf surface for soccer players of all ages and levels for games and practices. The indoor facility will be in a one-story warehouse building on the south side of Utah Avenue, east of Corey Way. The 41,665-square-foot project site is bordered by Utah Avenue to the north, industrial, warehouse and commercial uses to the south and west and Colma Creek to the east. The site used to be an Old Master Products hardwood flooring business. Nearby businesses include Farmers Insurance, a sewage treatment plant and The Adam Hill Company.
Business hours would be 4-11 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on the weekends. The number of players allowed at a time in the building would be 24, with a maximum occupancy of 28. There are 37 parking spaces provided based on traffic studies on peak parking demand in other similar soccer facilities in the Bay Area.
The commission approved the use permit for the site because it will help fill a community gap and add another amenity for young people. Planning Commissioner John Baker said indoor sports facilities east of Highway 101 were essential for the community, citing his time as a former coach in the South San Francisco youth baseball leagues.
“I will be voting in favor of this because it is needed and complies with the zoning,” Baker said.
