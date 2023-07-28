South San Francisco has selected Rich Lee to serve as the city’s new assistant city manager, replacing Sharon Ranals after she was promoted to the city manager position this March.
“Rich has a proven track record of fostering collaborative relationships with City staff and members of the community, expertise in municipal finance and operations, and a passion for public service, and we are thrilled to welcome him back to the City of South San Francisco in this new role,” Ranals said in a press release.
Lee has worked for South City in the past as its finance director before taking on a similar role in San Mateo in 2019. His 18-year city government career also includes filling positions in Los Altos Hills, Millbrae and Foster City. He’s currently the president of the California Society of Municipal Finance Officers and a member of the Ethics Committee for the Government Finance Officers Association.
In his new role, beginning Aug. 23, Lee will support the council and department heads in developing and implementing initiatives and furthering the city’s improvement.
“I am humbled and excited to serve as the assistant city manager for the city of South San Francisco. I look forward to partnering with City Manager Sharon Ranals, the executive team, and the City Council to position the city for success in serving the South San Francisco community,” Lee said. “The opportunity to serve as a leader in the city I was raised and schooled in — including participating in the venerable Youth in Government program — is a true honor.”
