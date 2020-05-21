A South San Francisco woman has been charged with child abuse for allegedly assaulting her 13-year-old godson following a party in a mobile home park, according to District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.
Joana Oliveira, 49, has been charged with felony assault and child abuse and is in custody on $50,000 bail.
The alleged abuse began after a party May 17 at Oliveira’s mobile home at Treasure Island RV Park, located on the 1700 block of El Camino Real. After receiving a 911 call from a juvenile who stated “my mom is trying to kill my brother,” police were dispatched to the RV park. Upon arrival, officers observed Oliveira on top of the victim with her hands on his neck and applying pressure, Wagstaffe said. Officers removed her and found the victim was naked and suffered from numerous bite marks, scratches and other superficial injuries to his neck, Wagstaffe said.
After the party that took place the night prior, the 13-year-old victim drank from a bottle of Tequila that had been left out, Wagstaffe said. The victim become intoxicated and was then found masturbating by Oliveria, who was enraged by what she had witnessed and proceeded to assault the boy, Wagstaffe said. A 67-year-old man was also injured in the fracas.
