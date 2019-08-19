A 22-year-old woman was arrested after her boyfriend was shot in the chest during an altercation between the two on Saturday morning, South San Francisco police said.
The pair argued in a parking lot at 111 Hickey Blvd., and then struggled over a firearm in their vehicle before the boyfriend was shot.
The woman, Jocelyn Rivera Penate of South San Francisco, drove to the nearby house of a friend and called 911 to report the incident.
The 34-year-old man was taken to a local trauma center for treatment of injuries police described as non-life-threatening.
Rivera Penate was booked at San Mateo County Jail for domestic assault and possession of a loaded firearm.
The incident is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact officer Vincent Meschi at 877-8900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.