The minimum wage in South San Francisco will jump to $15 per hour next year, declared officials who approved the increased rate despite concerns over the burden facing small business owners.
Councilmembers unanimously approved increasing the mandated minimum wage for all businesses registered in South San Francisco, during a meeting Wednesday, Aug. 28.
Approving the hike effective January 2020 makes South San Francisco the most recent in growing number of Peninsula cities blessing similar raises in advance of a state mandated increase by 2023.
Councilman Mark Nagales shared his support for the initiative, suggesting the additional revenue for some residents may improve their quality of life.
“Every little bit helps and I’m proud to be a member of this council when we pass this,” he said, according to video of the meeting.
While a similar sentiment was shared by county officials who spoke at the meeting in support of the raise, the proposal was not universally appreciated by members of the local business community.
Chris de Grande, owner of catering company Dominic’s at Oyster Point, said he favored hiking the minimum wage generally, but not the rapid implementation.
“What’s tough as a small business is the timeframe,” said de Grande, noting he already has contracts in place for the year which did not account for the additional expense soon to be incurred.
Officials recognized the burden faced by local merchants, and expressed sympathy for the challenges around attempting to balance a budget partially formed in advance of the minimum wage hike.
Councilman Mark Addiego measured that concern for local merchants against recognizing that many employers in South San Francisco, and neighboring communities, are already paying more than $15 per hour.
He said with the high cost of living locally, employers along the Peninsula have been forced to pay their workers more than minimum wage or face the threat of frequent turnover plaguing many in the hospitality or service industries.
As it relates to small businesses, Mayor Karyl Matsumoto raised further issues with the hike which mandates learners, or new hires with less than 160 hours of experience, be paid $12.75 before they are brought on as full-time employees.
She suggested the additional expense for newcomers may be especially hard for local businesses to afford.
“We all support the $15, but I have concerns about small businesses,” said Matsumoto. “They don’t have the flexibility of a Walgreens or Walmart.”
Prior to adopting the wage hike, councilmembers and city officials held a series of discussions with local merchants and business owners discussing the potential impacts of the policy.
Recognizing work completed before the decision, as well as the thorough community outreach performed, officials ultimately decided to pass the recommendation as proposed.
San Mateo, Belmont and Redwood City are among other San Mateo County cities which have already adopted similar minimum wage increases ahead of the state mandate. As it stands currently, businesses in South San Francisco with fewer than 25 employees are required to pay $11 per hour and larger companies must pay $12 per hour. Under the most recent decision, all businesses in South San Francisco will be required to pay $15 per hour, regardless of size.
For his part, Nagales said he hoped the pay hike will benefit those struggling to afford living locally.
“There are families who are hurting here in terms of what is happening in South San Francisco,” he said.
