To address the growing demand to live in a workforce housing development proposed by the South San Francisco Unified School District, officials expanded initial plans for the potential project.
Plans discussed by the district Board of Trustees during a meeting Thursday, July 18, show 132 units, or about 50 units more than were originally proposed at the former Foxridge Elementary School campus at 2525 Wexford Ave.
Board President John Baker said the expanded proposal speaks to the mounting desire among employees to live in an affordable housing development built by the district, and the motivation of officials to meet that demand.
“If we could find some way to encourage them to live close and be invested in the community, that is fantastic,” said Baker.
District officials weighed potential financing strategies alongside for the proposal which has been evolving over the past few years. Baker noted the vision is still in its formative stages, but momentum is building.
To make way for the additional units at the nearly 7-acre site, Baker said the former classroom and school facilities would need to be demolished and housing could consume a majority of the property.
Officials had previously only proposed to build on the field at the campus, which raised concerns for Baker who wanted to preserve a portion of the open space for community use.
As the proposal moves ahead, Baker said he would like more attention directed toward assuring space is left for both housing and field space, suggesting he supported demolishing the former school buildings due to the significant investment required to bring it back up to code for students.
Officials must also determine a strategy for financing the project, as the district’s general fund is too limited to afford such a significant expenditure. Baker said the most viable options are likely certificates of participation, or a general obligation bond.
He noted though the district maintains a mixed history with bonds, following an overspending debacle with the last measure which required officials to reconfigure their strategy for the building program.
“The general feeling around the room is that the district was not ready for a bond at this point,” he said.
Community feedback should be collected from neighbors to the campus before advancing plans as well, said Baker.
Beyond specifics which will be further explored when the proposal returns before officials at a yet to be determined date, Baker said a majority of the board favors the larger vision for workforce housing.
“The board as a unit has been supportive of this from the beginning,” he said.
The discussion comes in the wake of a survey issued to teachers and other district personnel which shows 63 percent of those who are renters would be interested in housing offered by the district.
The district’s workforce housing proposal is among a variety of similar initiatives favored by school districts across the region, as officials seek to cure the affordability struggles or long commutes faced by local educators.
The San Mateo County Community College District is expanding its popular workforce housing program to a third campus, and the San Mateo Union High School District is also considering a similar undertaking.
Teacher housing advocates have claimed the developments are useful tools in staving off staff turnover, plus attracting teachers who otherwise would struggle to afford the cost of living locally and Baker said his interest in the project is guided by similar principles.
“Anything we can do to keep our teachers from leaving … we are going to try and take advantage,” he said.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 105
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.