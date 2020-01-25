The preliminary hearing will be set Jan. 31 for a Daly City man who prosecutors say rammed the gate to the All Store Center storage Lot in South San Francisco and stole $78,473 in goods.
Ervin Narag Nicolas, 34, burglarized the site Feb. 24, 2019, and committed additional thefts in 2019, according to prosecutors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.