A lawsuit by a dissatisfied builder seeking $25 million from the South San Francisco Unified School District was dismissed from a San Francisco County Superior Court, according to district officials.
The lawsuit alleged USS Cal Builders were due unpaid wages stemming from a botched school construction project which grew into a series of escalating actions in 2017.
Noting the long history of tumultuous relationships between the two sides, school board President Pat Murray expressed enthusiasm for the district’s favorable outcome.
“As a result of the court’s ruling, the district has achieved a complete victory against USS Cal’s claims at this stage of the litigation,” said Murray in an email, noting the Friday, Feb. 7, decision is appealable.
Superintendent Shawnterra Moore also expressed her appreciation for the favorable ruling.
“This is a complete victory for the district, and we are happy that the courts have vindicated us on the evidence presented,” she said in a prepared statement.
The legal battle may not be over though, as the district countersued the builder previously and a decision on that issue is still pending. For her part, Moore expressed confidence the district will remain victorious in the other case.
“We have always striven to be fiscally responsible as a district, and we will continue to pursue our claims against USS Cal Builders in superior court on behalf of the taxpayers of South San Francisco,” she said.
The legal action started when district officials parted ways with USS Cal Builders following claims of shoddy craftsmanship, numerous project delays and continued unresponsiveness to concerns associated with the campus construction campaign financed by Measure J. The 2012 bond worth $162 million was found in 2015 to have been overdrawn to the tune of nearly $11 million.
