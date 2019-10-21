South San Francisco education officials approached selecting the preferred configuration of a proposed map determining trustee wards, as the school system completes its transition to district elections.
Though the South San Francisco Unified School District Board of Trustees did not make a final decision on the issue during a meeting Thursday, Oct. 10, consensus was reached on the issue.
Officials preferred to keep three western districts from one proposed map, while merging two eastern districts from an alternative configuration in a hybrid approach, according to an audio recording of the meeting. The issue will return for a final decision at an upcoming meeting.
Under the preferred alignment, a district bordering Daly City with Interstate 280 intersecting it would be formed; neighboring that district to the south would be another with boundaries against San Bruno and Pacifica with Interstate 280 as the eastern boundary; a third central district would be formed essentially ranging from Interstate 280 to El Camino Real; while a fourth would encompass the northern central portion of the city near Sign Hill; and the final district would range from El Camino Real across Highway 101 and onto the Bayfront.
Despite the minor revisions which need to be made over the coming weeks, officials expressed their appreciation for the initiative designed to improve the school district’s democracy.
“We did it because we wanted to get trustees from the areas that they lived in and we wanted better representation,” said board Vice President Pat Murray.
School officials last year formally adopted the transition from at-large elections, by which top vote getters throughout the city win a seat on the board, to district elections.
Agencies along the Peninsula have also adopted similar changes recently, and some have been compelled by the threat of legal action. The South San Francisco City Council approved moving to district elections after a social justice group threatened a lawsuit, and the Half Moon Bay City Council, Redwood City Elementary and Sequoia Union High school boards and San Mateo County Board of Supervisors approved the adoption under those circumstances as well. The school district in South San Francisco did not receive a legal threat, and sought to avoid any potential litigation by voluntarily adopting the transition.
Proponents of the district election system claim the format ensures all communities are represented on a board and protects against the threat of subjugating disadvantaged groups.
Following months of deliberation, officials suggested they were largely comfortable with the final four maps examined during the meeting. But in an effort to offer consistency with existing school communities, officials proposed minor tweaks to the two preferred alternatives with hopes of creating one finalist.
“It’s hard,” said board President John Baker, summarizing the challenges associated with identifying a configuration which both meets the legal obligations and the needs of the community.
Officials balanced their perspectives on the issue noting that the district boundaries will need to be again amended in two years, according to findings of the forthcoming census. Once approved, the preferred map will be first used in the 2020 election.
The district has also attempted to match its adoption of districts with a new law which requires the school system to align its elections with the state calendar. Amidst the discussion, officials also suggested they preferred the districts occupied by Murray and Trustee Daina Lujan would be the first to go up for election, as they are the trustees whose terms would expire in 2020, before the rest of the board.
Assuming the board adopts the preferred configuration at a forthcoming meeting, officials will need to send it to the county for ratification to assure it meets all legal requirements.
While generally supporting the arrangement, Trustee Eddie Flores said he appreciated the process and the additional care to the address the specific details of the map.
“We want to get it right, and we want to make sure we cross all our T’s and dot all our I’s,” he said.
