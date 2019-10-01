South San Francisco officials raised the city’s minimum wage and largely banned sales of electronic cigarettes as well as flavored tobacco, under two independent decisions designed to improve the community’s quality of life.
The South San Francisco City Council unanimously agreed to hike the minimum wage from $12 an hour to $15 an hour, during a Wednesday, Sept. 25, meeting in which they also agreed to ban sales of the vaping products with a 4-1 vote.
Karyl Matsumoto said she opposed the proposal to ban sales of flavored tobacco and vaping devices due to concerns regarding the adverse impact on local businesses. Under the council’s decision, sales of the products would be disallowed everywhere, except independently-owned tobacco retailers which only sell to adults. The ban would also disallow similar smoke shops from selling the products in the future.
The ban, effective in January, follows similar state and federal initiatives intended to tamp down the rise in health issues related to vaping. The wage hike also mirrors a state law requiring city’s to raise the pay for low-income workers over the coming years.
