A report on police calls and presence in South San Francisco schools found no students were arrested on campus during the fall of 2022, with the City Council calling for further data information shared with the public.
The report focused on the memorandum of understanding that governs and defines school liaison officer presence and responsibilities within the South San Francisco Unified School District. The MOU was created in 2021 following concerns about overpolicing and the role of police officers in the school district. Previously, officers engaged with students and staff in a variety of manners.
At the City Council’s March 22 meeting, South San Francisco Police Chief Scott Campbell presented a school liaison report looking at school call statistics from August to December 2022. There were a total of 368 calls for service, with no students arrested or cited on the school campus while school was in session. Five adults who were not students were arrested on campus during nonschool hours for alleged crimes. Around 85 calls were for burglary alarms, and 87 were 911 hang-up calls, with both sections not warranting police interaction because they consisted of teachers opening doors on campus or misdials from school officials. Around 56 calls were for people seeking advice on school issues, 25 from school officials asking officers for advice on a school situation, 23 parent requests, 19 for suspicious incidents, 16 for follow-up investigations, and four for active shooter threats or swatting. About 22% of calls occurred at South San Francisco High School, 15% at El Camino High, 12.2% at Alta Loma Middle School and 7% at Westborough and Parkway Heights Middle School.
Ryan Sebers, the director of Student Services at South San Francisco Unified, said the district counted 59 law enforcement contacts for the 2021 to 2022 school year. He said the district has a different data standard for what constitutions contact that focuses on conversations and officer-to-person interaction. For example, they do not count 911 hang-up calls counted in the report. The council called for improving data counting discrepancies moving forward as the city improves the memorandum of understanding process. Councilmember Eddie Flores asked that future reports include demographic data on students who were arrested or cited, along with looking into potential underreporting of incidents. Sebers said the school district has a database gathering more detailed demographic information that will be shared later, potentially in June, during a more comprehensive report. Flores called for more cross-communication between all partners involved with the memorandum.
“The public needs and has the right to transparency and ensure these numbers are consistent,” Flores said.
Councilmember James Coleman also called for more demographic data and a closer look at disparities.
“I think we can get more creative with the data and data analysis,” Coleman said.
School liaison officers also received around 140 hours of training through 17 classes around crisis intervention, behavioral intervention, de-escalation, community policing, cyber incidents, school resource officer training and suicide prevention. The police department also attended various school events to increase student outreach. Flores called for more outreach events in middle schools and high school event.
“That is really where the need is and the relationship building needs to happen,” Flores said.
