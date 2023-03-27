A report on police calls and presence in South San Francisco schools found no students were arrested on campus during the fall of 2022, with the City Council calling for further data information shared with the public.

The report focused on the memorandum of understanding that governs and defines school liaison officer presence and responsibilities within the South San Francisco Unified School District. The MOU was created in 2021 following concerns about overpolicing and the role of police officers in the school district. Previously, officers engaged with students and staff in a variety of manners.

