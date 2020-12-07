South San Francisco police are investigating the carjacking of a vehicle left running in the driveway of a home in South San Francisco on Thursday evening.
Around 5:30 p.m., a female driver had parked her car in a driveway
in the 300 block of Susie Way and left the engine running as she left the vehicle to manually open her garage door, police said.
At that point, the suspect entered through the open driver's side door. When the victim noticed the suspect in the car, she grabbed his arm in an attempt to stop the theft, but he put the car in reverse and sped backwards, causing her to release her grip.
He was last seen driving south in the 200 block of Holly Avenue.
The victim was uninjured in the theft and described the suspect as a Hispanic man around 30 years old who is about 5 feet 8 inches tall with a slender build and wore a black jacket, black baseball hat and black pants, according to police.
A description of the vehicle was not immediately available.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call South San Francisco police at (650) 877-8900 or an anonymous tip line at (650) 952-2244.
