Acknowledging fears an altered public comment system quieted the community’s voice amid the pandemic, South San Francisco officials are exploring a more direct format of receiving feedback.
Councilmembers showed an interest Wednesday, Aug. 12, in again allowing residents to speak directly with elected officials during meetings, and will further assess their options.
The direction marks a departure from the protocol adopted in March, when public comment was channeled through City Clerk Rosa Acosta, who in turn relays perspectives to councilmembers.
Recognizing some community members felt their opinions were suppressed by the shift, officials favored reintroducing a more traditional form of public comment to meetings.
“I think we have to do a little bit more because it looks as if we are not listening,” said Vice Mayor Mark Addiego.
According to the direction of councilmembers, City Manager Mike Futrell will poll officials more thoroughly for their opinions and the issue will return for further examination at a later meeting.
In the aftermath of the shelter-in-place order banning large gatherings, South San Francisco joined the movement to host public meetings online under the allowance of Gov. Gavin Newsom.
In the absence of community members’ ability to speak directly to officials in the council chambers during meetings, South San Francisco adopted a remote public comment method authorized by state officials.
Residents were instructed to leave voicemails on a hotline or send their comments to city email accounts, which Acosta would direct to councilmembers, upload to the city’s website and also read into the record during meetings.
Acosta said the format worked well, until the public began inundating officials with so many messages that she struggled to read through them all in a timely fashion, preventing officials from advancing onto other business.
In the rise of the social justice movement following the death of George Floyd, a swell of invigorated advocates implored officials to defund the police department and adopt other progressive policies.
Councilwoman Karyl Matsumoto said many of the comments were template letters reiterating the points made by other speakers, which would unnecessarily bog down session and cause them to span late into the night.
Alternatively, Addiego recognized some interpreted the amended format as an underhanded attempt to ban public comment and urged his colleagues to adopt a more inclusive and participatory system.
“They are really not part of the discussion, and so I have a problem with that and I think we can do better,” he said.
Councilman Mark Nagales agreed, suggesting officials develop a format which limits comments to a reasonable amount of time while also allowing community members to participate in meetings.
“I also want to be able to say that our council is open and transparent — which we are,” he said.
For his part, Mayor Rich Garbarino said he had no issue with coming up with a new public comment system, and proposed setting aside one hour before a meeting’s normal start time to receive input.
“I also understand that people want their voices heard as well. So there has got to some mechanism, some tool, to reasonably hear what people have to say,” he said.
In the effort to explore alternatives, Nagales suggested officials look to the public comment system adopted by the local school district which allows residents to participate live in meetings through teleconferencing platforms.
Acosta said the altered system may have served a purpose immediately after the shelter-in-place order, when some thought the pandemic would pass quickly. But as reality sets in that it will last for an undetermined amount of time, she questioned whether a better option exists.
“It was working initially,” she said. “But it has raised the question of can we change it? Can we do it differently?”
Garbarino indicated the answers to those question is “yes.”
“We do want to hear what the people have to say,” he said. “We all agree on that, there is no issue there at all.”
