A sweeping biotechnology and office proposal to bring more than 2 million square feet of development to Oyster Point received glowing reviews from South San Francisco officials.
The South San Francisco Planning Commission blessed initial plans to build 2.25 million square feet of lab and commercial space throughout a 45-acre stretch of Bayfront land, during a meeting Thursday, March 5.
The first phase of construction on the site east of Highway 101 is underway, and officials expect it will yield about 500,000 square feet of office as well as research and development space when completed next year.
Looking ahead, there are three more planned stages of development, with the 775,000 square feet of building and 10-floor parking garage in the subsequent round starting next year expected to be the largest.
Should the local economy continue to thrive, builder Kilroy plans the third round of construction could begin in 2022. The final two phases of building should split the remaining roughly 1 million square feet of entitled work.
After reviewing a series of slides showcasing ways the campus is planned to integrate the waterfront landscape and accommodate the local community, officials expressed their admiration for the design.
“It’s good to see actually see something come up and activate this area,” said Commission Chair Alan Wong, according to video of the meeting.
Development at the site has started and stalled repeatedly over the years, prior to Kilroy purchasing entitlements in 2018 for $308 million. Previously, the project was owned by Oyster Point Development following the company’s acquisition of the site from Shorenstein in 2016.
A subsidiary of China’s Greenland real estate investment group, Oyster Point Development paid $171 million for the expansive site abutting city land with an eye on building millions of square feet of commercial space as well as housing. The housing units would have been the city’s first east of Highway 101.
The residential development proposal was met by resistance from representatives of the life sciences industry though, with claims residents living in the area could make it less attractive to businesses.
In face of the opposition, Oyster Point Development sold the project to Kilroy, an established brand in development accommodating companies in the life sciences industry. The new builder committed solely to building commercial space, with improvements to surrounding infrastructure which will improve recreation opportunities for the local community.
Commissioner JulieAnn Murphy appreciated the developer’s approach to making the campus accessible to more than just those who will eventually work there.
“I think the design is very thoughtful. The Bay Trail and the Bay are important resources to the city of South San Francisco, and I think you have done a lovely job of opening up the campus to the public,” she said.
Commissioner Robert Bernardo agreed, calling the project thoughtful and masterful in the ways it met the interests of the biotech industry, as well as other businesses and the general community.
Praise was not universal though, as Commissioner Sam Shihadeh said he wanted to know more details on the proposed mitigation measures intended to address the traffic congestion expected to plague the area.
“As it stands right now, it is pretty congested,” he said.
City planner Billy Gross said officials are looking to a variety of efforts intended to limit traffic problems, such as coordinating signal timing, potentially ramping up ferry service and examining a community facilities district which could finance infrastructure improvements.
“We hope in totality it makes a big difference but we will all have to work together,” he said.
Officials also acknowledged the future tenants of the buildings will maintain some responsibility in addressing congestion by promoting alternative modes of transportation such as carpooling, shuttles and other options.
Noting the area is relatively isolated and difficult to reach on public transportation, Wong said he too is interested in seeing the details of the access plan. But with an expectation those discussions will occur down the road, he believed the project will eventually be an asset for the city.
“”It will be exciting once everything is completed,” he said.
